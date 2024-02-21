Firefighters were called out to a car that drove through the wall of a house in Laxey last night.
The incident took place around 10pm yesterday (Tuesday) and crews were mobilised by an emergency services joint control room response.
It took place at Glen Road in Laxey.
Upon arrival, firefighters assessed the structural stability of the property before isolating electrics to a section of the building as well as the Porsche car.
Additional control measures to minimise hazards were then put in place before the crews stood down.
It’s been confirmed that one person sustained what are believed to be minor injuries.