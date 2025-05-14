Over 15 firefighters were called out to a large wildfire in Greeba today and were in attendance for approximately two hours.
Douglas crews were mobilised by the Emergency Services Joint Control Room and quickly prevented the fire from spreading further using high pressure hose reels and 45mm jets.
A closed circuit water relay system was also employed to ferry water to the scene of the fire, with the crew then dampening down hot spots.
Fire crews from Rushen were also dealing with a railway embankment fire at the same time elsewhere, with the Fire and Rescue Service reminding people to be careful of potential grass fires.
A spokesperson from the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service issued a warning in the aftermath of the incident, urging people to act responsibly in the countryside during the current spate of warm and dry weather.
A spokesperson said: ‘Grass fires spread very fast so if you see dry grass smouldering, please call 999 and report it immediately so that we can deal with it and stop it from spreading.
‘DEFA and the IOM Fire and Rescue Service ask that the public continue to enjoy the island’s wider countryside, but act responsibly and not light barbecues, camp stoves and campfires which can spread out of control easily.
‘Cigarettes, e-cigarettes and litter should always be disposed of in a proper manner.’