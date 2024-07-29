Isle of Man firefighter Elliott ‘Elmo’ Moore demonstrated remarkable skill and endurance in the British Firefighter Challenge held in Liverpool last weekend.
Competing against 211 other firefighters in the British category, Moore navigated a demanding course of firefighting-related obstacles with impressive speed and efficiency, securing 43rd place overall. The British Firefighter Challenge is an annual sporting event which pushes firefighters to their limits, provides a day of entertainment for spectators and raises important funds for the Firefighters Charity.
The Firefighters Charity offers specialist, lifelong support for members of the UK fire services community, empowering individuals to live happier and healthier lives.
This year’s event took place in Liverpool across Saturday and Sunday, and tested participants physical and mental resilience through a series of rigorous tasks that simulate real-life firefighting scenarios. The island's Fire and Rescue Service proudly congratulated Moore on his achievement, sharing a video of his run on its Facebook page to celebrate his success.
In the post, the fire service said: ‘Well done Elmo. We hope the rest of your holiday is a little more relaxing!’.
Elliott took to Facebook after the event, commenting on the event and thanking those who supported him.
He said: ‘What a great day in Liverpool at the British Firefighter Challenge.
‘Even though it has not been my year for solid training, my experience shone through, and I managed to hold my own.’
He went on to thank those that supported him on the day in Liverpool and from home.
This isn’t the first time that Elliott has done the island and its fire service proud.
Last year, joined by four other crew members, he climbed each of the six highest peaks in the UK and Ireland, raising money for two very worthy causes, Isle Listen and The Fire Fighter Charity.
The group managed to raise an impressive £2,428.75.