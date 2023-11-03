Bonfire night is fast approaching and the Isle of Man is set to host a wide variety of events in celebration.
The 2023 events began in Peel last week with a dazzling display hosted for the community - see pictures from that event here.
This weekend's festivities kick-off tonight in Douglas with a free fireworks display in the capital - find out more details about the event here.
Here is a list of all other events taking place across the island:
Ramsey Commissioners Fireworks Spectacular
The firework display, set to music, takes place at 7:30pm on Saturday, November 4 at Mooragh Park.
There will be entertainment at the Lakeside Centre from 6.30pm.
People are asked to walk to the park where possible.
Baccha's Hockey Club Bonfire Night
Annual bonfire night celebration at Cronkbourne in Tromode on Saturday, November 4.
The bonfire starts at 6:30pm, with fireworks then getting underway at 7:30pm.
Admission is £5, which includes a hot dog or burger.
Maughold Parish Social Club's Bonfire Night
Held at Dhoon Church field on Saturday, November 4, the bonfire will begin at 6:30pm ahead of the firework display at 7pm.
Hotdogs, soup and a roll will be available on the night for £1.
Laxey Firework Display
Fireworks will start at Laxey Valley Gardens on Sunday, November 5 at 7pm.
Refreshments will be available from 6:30pm.