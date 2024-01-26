A Peel fisherman has been fined £450 after sending a threatening message to his pregnant ex-girlfriend.
David Alexander Tweedy told the woman: ‘I’ll kick you in the stomach myself.’
The 31-year-old, who lives at Kerroo Coar, admitted misuse of a telecommunications system and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the woman was the defendant’s ex-partner and reported receiving the message on January 2.
She said that she was pregnant and had received a message from Tweedy saying: ‘I’ll kick you in the stomach myself.’
Tweedy then said he had been intoxicated when he sent the message, and was going through mental health issues.
He said that he would not cause the woman any harm.
Mr Swain said that there had been no request for a restraining order.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and said that he had made admissions to police, after initially making no comment.
Ms Lobb said that the defendant had no similar convictions on his record and that this was out of character.
The advocate said that Tweedy’s relationship with the woman had ended a long time ago, but they had a child together.
He said that he did not remember sending the messages due to being drunk, and that he never intended to carry out any threats.
Tweedy said that he had found out his former partner was pregnant and was hurt that she had not told him herself.
Magistrates ordered the defendant to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week.