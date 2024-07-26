A food vendor at the Southern Agricultural show will be offering free children’s meals this weekend ‘for those that need it’.
‘The Rumblin Tum’ have requested that people only ask for an ‘invisible kid’s meal’ if they really need it, so that portions can be saved for those that do.
Talking about the initiative, a spokesperson from The Rumblin Tum said: ‘The Isle of Man has some really fabulous events to offer throughout the summer, but we also know how expensive they can become.
‘As a father and grandfather myself, I want to do something small to help relieve some pressure from our wonderful Manx public.
‘Your kids will get a choice of sausage and chips, chips and cheese, chips cheese and gravy or a burger. There will be no questions asked and no judgement, just homemade grub that everyone deserves to enjoy.’
The two-day Southern Agricultural Show will take place this weekend, with a large variety of events, activities and displays on offer in what is one of the highlights of the Manx calendar.
Held at Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla, the show will play host to livestock exhibits, food stalls, dog shows and island traders in a celebration of ‘all things Manx’.