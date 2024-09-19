The Isle of Man Football Association (IoMFA) has written to all of the island’s football clubs regarding their conduct on social media.
In an email sent by the association’s discipline officer David O’Flanagan, the governing body urged clubs to discuss social media responsibilities with their committees, members, players, coaches and even parents of junior team members.
Mr O’Flanagan's email, seen by Media Isle of Man, emphasised the importance of adhering to the FA’s social media guidelines, particularly as the football season is now in full swing.
‘Social media is a hot topic at the moment’, he wrote, highlighting that breaches of social media rules had led to several misconduct charges against clubs and individuals in the 2023/24 Manx football season.
The IoMFA defines a breach as posting anything on social media deemed insulting, discriminatory, or questioning the integrity of match officials, other clubs, or individuals.
This extends to comments on others' posts, with clubs held accountable for offensive remarks made on their official pages.
The email goes on to outline the potential consequences of violating these rules, which include suspensions, fines, and education orders for individuals.
Clubs found in breach can face fines and may also be required to undertake educational programs.
The association warned: ‘If it is brought to our attention, we will take a screenshot, send it to you, and ask you to remove it, but as a club, you may also get charged.
‘Not removing it from your page is also an offence.’
The email clarifies that any form of online communication, including text messages, WhatsApp messages, tweets, Instagram posts, podcasts, emails, and Facebook posts can be subject to disciplinary action, even if shared within private or closed groups.
Mr O'Flanagan acknowledged the temptations of social media, noting how easy it is to get caught up in controversy or negative discussions.
He urged all involved in Manx football, including players, coaches, and officials, to think carefully before posting online.
‘Before posting that comment or making that remark, just have a think - will this get me into trouble? If you're not sure, then don't post it. If the answer is yes, then don't post it.’
The IoMFA is inviting clubs and individuals to report inappropriate content, assuring that reports would be handled confidentially.
In response to the IoMFA’s statement, online Manx football fanzine Upfront Footy, managed by Dean Turton, reacted strongly to the email.
‘I won’t stand for that!
‘The whole driving force behind Upfront Footy is to provoke debate and opinion on the local game, while also occasionally providing some useful information like fixtures, results, league tables and news.’
In conclusion, Dean encouraged those wanting to raise an issue to approach Upfront Footy, stating that it would be totally anonymous and Upfront Footy can ‘be your voice’.
