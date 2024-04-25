An outdoor equipment store is the latest Manx business to shut its doors.
Ayre Mowers, located in Sulby, announced the news on its Facebook page on Wednesday.
The store specialised in selling, servicing and repairing mowers and stocked a wide range of power and garden tools.
The business, which had served the north of the island for 25 years, said the decision to close was made with 'deep regret' and for 'various reasons'.
In a statement issued online, owner Andy Brew said: 'I would like to take this opportunity to genuinely thank all of our customers over the last 25 years for their business/support and friendships.'
Signing-off, he gave a special thank you to 'Mum and Mac' for their support.
Customers reacted to the news by expressing their disappointment at the closure of the store on Clenagh Road.
One said: 'Such sad news.
‘Another well respected, long established local business closes'.
Another added: 'Masters of the craft of customer care. Another big loss to the island'.