Joyce spent her youth in the Isle of Man, where her parents owned the renowned guest house 'Gladwyn' on Queen's Promenade.
He rise to prominence began in 1947 when she clinched victories in several prestigious beauty contests, including Mona’s Queen of Beauty and Miss Snaefell.
She won the coveted title of 'Lady of Man' the following year.
Around this time, she was romantically involved with motor racing champion and Isle of Man TT amateur winner, Peter Romaine.
Her modeling career then took her to Italy and France, where she garnered further acclaim and accolades, including Miss English Rose, Miss New Brighton, and ABC TV Bathing Beauty of Great Britain, where she was presented with her award by the legendary Hollywood heartthrob Errol Flynn.
In 1959, Joyce tied the knot with Philip Langridge, an ex-RAF pilot and businessman, at St Thomas’s Church in Douglas.
The union bore two daughters, Helen and Clare, and saw the family relocating to Surrey.
Tragically, Joyce became a young widow in 1971 following Philip's untimely passing.
After nine years, Lewis found love again and married Peter Page, settling in the serene town of Esher in Surrey.
She is survived by her two daughters and five grandchildren.