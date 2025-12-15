A new portable ultrasound machine has been installed at the Eric and Marion Scott Chemotherapy Unit at Noble’s Hospital, following a £35,000 grant from the Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust.
The equipment has been purchased to support cancer patients receiving treatment at the unit, which opened in 2019 and provides weekday chemotherapy care on the Isle of Man. The service allows patients to receive their scheduled drug treatments on the island, under the remote supervision of oncologists based in the north west of England.
Many patients treated at the unit have compromised immune systems. To reduce their exposure to infection, the chemotherapy unit has its own dedicated entrance, separate from accident and emergency and the main hospital.
Chemotherapy is commonly administered intravenously using a peripherally inserted central venous catheter, known as a PIC line. The catheter is inserted through a small vein in the arm and guided into a larger central vein in the chest.
The new ultrasound machine allows staff to see the placement of the line in real time, helping to ensure it is positioned correctly. This removes the need for patients to attend the radiology department or for staff to borrow ultrasound equipment from elsewhere in the hospital.
PIC lines often remain in place for several months to support ongoing treatment. During that time, issues can arise with the line itself, or patients may develop complications related to their cancer, including a build-up of fluid in the chest or abdomen.
The ultrasound machine allows staff to locate such problems quickly and support treatment directly within the chemotherapy unit.
Senior Sister on the unit, Christine Ecolango, said: ‘It will make a huge difference.’
Acute Oncology Nurse Consultant Markie Chestnut said the equipment would also help maintain clinics for patients with more complex needs.
She said: ‘The new ultrasound machine allows us to maintain elective clinics in acute oncology for chest and abdominal drainage, assisting patients to remain at home and symptomatically well.
‘It also assists with difficult venous access, allowing the oncology team treating patients to visualise vessels prior to access and subsequent correct placement within a central vein using the ultrasound.
‘This means we can successfully place a catheter into a large vein in the central chest for systemic anti-cancer therapies, ensuring a smoother treatment journey for patients and helping keep treatments on their prescribed schedule.’
The Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust funded the purchase of the machine and the training of three members of staff in its use.
Malcolm Clague, representing the trust, said: ‘The Trustees of the Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust recognise the dedication of the oncology team towards the patients they treat and were pleased to provide a grant of £35,000 to purchase the machine and train three members of staff in its use.’
He added that having an ultrasound machine dedicated to the chemotherapy unit would support staff and improve patient care by helping treatments run to schedule.
The chemotherapy unit at Noble’s Hospital continues to provide on-island care for cancer patients, reducing the need for travel and supporting treatment close to home.