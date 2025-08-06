New legal rights for shared parental leave and parental bereavement leave will be introduced in the Isle of Man from 1 November 2025.
The measures form the final part of the Employment (Amendment) Act 2024 and are designed to provide greater support for parents during key life events.
From November, eligible parents will be entitled to receive two weeks leave following the death of a child under the age of 18, including in cases of stillbirth. The leave can be taken as a single two-week period or as two separate one-week blocks within a year of the child’s death.
In addition, expectant parents who experience a miscarriage before 24 weeks of pregnancy will be entitled to one week of leave.
The new law will also allow parents to share up to 50 weeks of leave to care for a baby during the first year of its life.
This shared parental leave will be available alongside existing maternity and paternity leave. A similar arrangement will apply to adoptive parents.
Accompanying the new rights are two new allowances - parental bereavement allowance and shared parental allowance. The parental bereavement allowance will be paid for up to two weeks following the death of a child or a stillbirth after 24 weeks of pregnancy. In cases of miscarriage before 24 weeks, one week’s allowance will be available. Eligibility criteria will apply.
Enterprise Minister Tim Johnston MHK said the introduction of the new rights marked a significant development in family support policy.
He said: ‘The introduction of these new rights for parental bereavement and shared parental leave is a significant step forward in supporting families during some of the most important and difficult times that they may face.
‘Shared parental leave will provide a more flexible approach than that currently offered to new families, while the parental bereavement leave offers further support in a challenging time.’
He added that the move demonstrated the government’s commitment to maintaining a family-friendly environment and supporting the ambitions of the Island Plan.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson MHK said the accompanying financial support would help parents take time off work when needed.
‘We recognise the importance of providing financial support to parents who need to take time off work to care for their new child in a flexible way that suits them,’ he said.
‘The new allowances accompanying these new rights will ensure that eligible parents are financially supported during these critical periods. We look forward to bringing forward the necessary legislation to make these rights a reality for our working families.’
The legislation required to enact the new entitlements will be brought before Tynwald in the coming months.
Further proposals for neonatal care leave and carer’s leave are expected later this year, and the Department for Enterprise is also planning secondary legislation covering matters such as rest breaks.
Employers are being encouraged to familiarise themselves with the upcoming changes and ensure they are ready for the November 2025 start date.