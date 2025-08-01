July Tynwald highlighted some other unfinished business. With department colleagues I will progress three significant pieces of legislation this summer. One will announce what our student awards will look like from 2026. They must be ready to go for Tynwald approval in October or November. Ultimately, we want to retain support, investing in our young people. Student debt is now averaging £53,000 in England and that is not something I want to contemplate for Isle of Man students.