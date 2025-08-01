The House of Keys may be in recess, but is it really a summer holiday for MHKs? That’s the impression some critics have put forward on social media - so we’ve asked all 24 of the Isle of Man’s elected representatives what they’re doing until Tynwald resumes in October.
In this edition, Garff MHK and Minister for the Department of Education, Sport and Culture Daphne Caine talks paperwork, priorities and progressing legislation (with a little bit of reading in between)...
It’s Tuesday and there is no parliamentary sitting. It feels strange, out of the usual rhythm but it is only the second week of the Tynwald summer recess.
A friend messages and I note down three book recommendations for my reading list:
* The Boy From The Sea, Garrett Carr
* Three Days in June, Anne Tyler
* When The Cranes Fly South, Lisa Ridzen
Not sure if I will have time to get to a bookshop before our only-just-booked family holiday. I hear lots of griping about Steam Packet fare inflation. A car plus four on the Manxman costs me £495 (no Tynwald Member discount contrary to what some believe). That’s on a par with previous years despite booking last minute. I add a cabin. I will have department papers to read on board, I justify to myself, possibly could start one of those novels too.
Parliamentary sittings may have paused until October but department and constituency work continue.
First thing I am meeting a constituent. It is very welcome to have chance to get out into the constituency. Foggy Onchan this morning, then Laxey. A Maughold constituent raises health concerns.
I get a sneak peek of a short film by a Manx filmmaker shot on the Island about the Moddey Dhoo. Fabulous! Hope I will be invited to the premiere later this year. Then I had a meeting arranged to talk about our Childcare Inclusion Scheme – providing support to nursery providers from this autumn for pre-schoolers with additional needs. Rescheduled to Thursday. The scheme guidance will be published on the department website.
Other constituency matters this past week have seen me contacting the Department of Infrastructure about a flood engineering scheme (Maughold), IoM Railways about trees causing concern (Laxey), road resurfacing (Groudle) and 20mph limits. Another queries pet travel to Northern Ireland. There’s also a group of Maughold residents who want to discuss offshore windfarm plans; others concerned about sewage treatment lack of progress for Garff, climate action, and lack of action. Constituents email about the NSC swimming pool, more green issues; a renewable energy meeting is booked in for tomorrow. Sometimes a few will slip through unanswered – hopefully they will chase up if so.
Very infrequently do I get contacted about housing. Much more often about the state of roads, footpaths, pavements too. And, when will the horse tramway be completed to the Sea Terminal?
Two phone messages are forwarded by the Clerk of Tynwald’s Office.
July Tynwald highlighted some other unfinished business. With department colleagues I will progress three significant pieces of legislation this summer. One will announce what our student awards will look like from 2026. They must be ready to go for Tynwald approval in October or November. Ultimately, we want to retain support, investing in our young people. Student debt is now averaging £53,000 in England and that is not something I want to contemplate for Isle of Man students.
Alongside all that there is our primary legislation. The Education (Amendment) Bill is due to have its first reading in the House of Keys late October. We will pore over the draft laws this summer and invite colleagues to preview it with us, give feedback. Then a Tynwald Members’ briefing, probably early October.
Three lots of legislation should be enough for one summer but an extra project for the extremely dedicated DESC staff is rolling out a new menu for primary schools this September. This is very much my priority and I gave a clear steer for a short, focused review:
* Increase local produce
* Reduce ultra processed food content
* Reduce food waste.
The monthly all-afternoon DESC department meeting is on Wednesday involving a number of divisional officers, reports and decisions. Political members will also undertake a strategic review of the school estate, considering building condition, utilisation, population data and planned developments.
But it’s summer recess and I do enjoy a bit of downtime. Last weekend I went to watch the Kensington Youth Arts’ production of Into The Wood Jr and enjoyed it very much. I also managed to see the wonderful Little Shop of Horrors, will squeeze in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory if at all possible, and Paul Heaton at the Villa. I managed one night of Yn Chruinnaght in Peel, and wow, such a wealth of talent on this little island!
I also have some save the dates. Paloma Faith at the Gaiety Theatre on September 15 – booking now. And the all-island Shakespeare production early September of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.
In between shows, I have department papers to sign, the Island Games bid for 2029 to progress. On Monday we considered prison arts access, meeting at Jurby. Soon we will review this summer’s exam results and prep for the government conference in September. I also have a date with Treasury this week.
I manage to work through more of my emails, a student requesting political work experience, some want help locating education policies; one queries education delivery, which I refer to the school. The head teacher is always best placed to assist. Someone applauds our mobile phone policy, asks me to attend a new group delaying smartphone use for children. I accept but no date yet.
But again, remember it is the parliamentary recess, I need to take a break. Very soon I will put on the out of office and ask for understanding that I may be less responsive for a couple of weeks.
I spend an hour shopping in Ramsey Thursday morning and manage to buy all three recommended books (thanks to the brilliant Bridge Bookshop). I hope to finish at least one, maybe more, and enjoy time with family and friends.