A new apprenticeship programme designed to strengthen the financial services talent pipeline in the Isle of Man was officially launched last week.
It is a collaborative effort between the Financial Services industry, University College Isle of Man (UCM) and the Department for Enterprise (DFE).
The scheme, aimed at entry-level employees in the financial services sector, blends professional qualifications with academic learning.
Apprentices will begin with self-study towards a recognised industry qualification in areas such as banking, trusts, governance and investments followed by a Higher National Certificate (HNC) in Business delivered by UCM starting in January 2026.
The launch event was held at the Legislative Buildings and featured a welcome from Colin Peters of the Walbrook Institute London (Isle of Man branch), a presentation by Shane Moss, assistant programme manager at UCM, and a networking lunch.
The event offered attendees insight into the apprenticeship program and it also gave employers opportunity to gain insights into how this program can enhance their organisations and drive success.
Speaking ahead of the launch, Colin Peters, who has been leading this initiative said: ‘The apprenticeship is designed for those at the start of their financial services careers, whether school leavers or career changers, and comes at a time when the industry is actively seeking to future-proof its workforce.
‘We are confident that this initiative will be a transformative opportunity for employers committed to investing in long-term talent and for individuals aspiring to build a rewarding career in financial services on the Isle of Man.
‘With a clear and structured qualification path, we are laying the groundwork for success and achievement in this vital sector.’
Shane Moss, added: ‘Apprentices will benefit from a multi-layered approach: self-directed study for their chosen professional qualification, in-person learning at UCM and on-the-job application.
‘Like most of our courses at UCM which are designed in collaboration with industry, this new approach has been co-designed with Finance Isle of Man and industry partners to ensure it meets real employer needs.’
This apprenticeship has been expertly crafted as a key component of the island’s wider skills strategy, driven by the financial services industry and bolstered by the dedicated support of the Skills IoM Board and Finance Isle of Man.
Chief executive of government agency Finance Isle of Man, Michael Crowe, commented: ‘Our role has been to bring together the right partners and ensure the programme aligns with the Island’s long-term economic and skills goals.
‘This is a great example of how the public and private sectors can collaborate to deliver meaningful change.
‘For young people and career changers, this is a clear signal that the island is investing in their future and creating accessible, high-quality career pathways here in the Isle of Man.’
- Got workplace news to share? Email [email protected] with details for possible publication. Include your phone number so we can verify information quickly if needed.