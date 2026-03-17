The Isle of Man Government is keeping a close eye on the escalating conflict in the Middle East, with Chief Minister Alfred Cannan confirming that the situation is being monitored for potential effects on the island’s economy, energy costs, and supply chains.
Speaking in Tynwald on Tuesday, Mr Cannan was responding to questions from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHKs Tim Glover and Jason Moorhouse, who sought clarity on the impact of recent strikes in the region.
‘Like many people on the island, including, I am sure, many Honourable Members in this Court, I have followed the developing situation in the Middle East with great concern, and my thoughts are with all those who are directly affected by this conflict,’ Mr Cannan said.
‘I recognise that people on the island will feel concerned for friends, family members, or fellow islanders who may be visiting, travelling through or living in the region.’
The Chief Minister stressed that the government’s focus is on ‘prudent forward planning’ to identify and manage any indirect or practical effects arising from the conflict.
Mr Cannan confirmed that the board will now meet weekly as the situation evolves, with key areas under review including energy supply, fuel costs, and wider economic implications.
‘There is currently no threat to the island’s supply chains, with goods continuing to arrive as normal,’ he said, adding that pricing pressures remain the main uncertainty.
‘We are determined to work with fuel companies to properly understand the pricing situation as it continues to change and fluctuate.’
He highlighted that local fuel suppliers had remained calm and had not engaged in profiteering, unlike in some other jurisdictions.
Forward purchasing by Manx Utilities and other energy providers is expected to limit significant increases in gas and electricity prices, although oil and fuel costs may still rise.
Mr Cannan also addressed concerns over financial resilience.
‘The government holds significant reserves and is fully in a position to provide support if needed,’ he said. ‘We must avoid knee-jerk reactions until there is a clearer understanding of the situation.’
Travel disruption was also discussed, with Mr Cannan advising islanders to follow guidance from the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).
He confirmed that Manx and UK passport holders would be eligible for UK government repatriation flights if necessary.
The Chief Minister outlined that all government departments have been asked to feed information into the Economic Strategy Board, which comprises the Chief Minister, Treasury and Enterprise Ministers, and the Deputy Chief Minister. Relevant offices, including the Cabinet Office Minister, also participate as required.
Answering questions on timing, Mr Cannan explained that preparations for the board’s first meeting began shortly after the conflict escalated, with several days needed to gather the necessary information and schedules.
He finished by reassuring Tynwald and the public that the government is actively considering the implications of the conflict and will continue to act ‘in the best interests of the people of the Isle of Man’ as events unfold.