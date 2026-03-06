A section of major road in Douglas is set to close for over two weeks on Monday (March 9).
Part of Old Castletown Road outside White Hoe Industrial Estate will be shut until Wednesday, March 25 to allow for refurbishment works at White Hoe Wastewater Pumping Station.
A spokesperson from Manx Utilities confirmed that all construction activity will be kept within the pumping station site boundary, but that several manhole covers along Old Castletown Road must be replaced and therefore the road be closed.
‘To complete this safely and efficiently, a full road closure will be necessary for the duration of these works and the associated resurfacing,’ the spokesperson said.
‘Built in 2000, White Hoe is one of the island’s largest wastewater pumping stations.
‘The upgrade [to the pumping station] will bring the facility up to modern standards by replacing aging mechanical and electrical equipment that is now nearing the end of its service life.’
During the road closure, work is set to take place on weekdays between 8am and 6pm, and on Saturday’s from 8am to 2pm.
There may be occasions when work continues beyond normal hours, but Manx Utilities have stated ‘any such activities will be kept to a minimum to reduce disruption’.
Across the 16 days, access to Douglas will be maintained via Fort North Roundabout.
Meanwhile, access to White Hoe Industrial Estate will remain available via Kewaigue Hill Road.
‘We understand these works may cause temporary inconvenience, and we appreciate your patience,’ the spokesperson added.
‘These improvements are vital to ensure the continued reliability of wastewater services for the wider community. We will work as efficiently as possible while ensuring the project is delivered safely and with minimal disruption.’