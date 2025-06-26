The Isle of Man Government has launched an internal investigation into the operation of one of its own executive agencies.
Concerns have been raised about how Visit Isle of Man is being managed, prompting the Department for Enterprise (DfE) to confirm that a probe is underway.
According to the department, the issues centre on the agency’s adherence to government financial regulations, its procurement processes, and how it engages with contractors.
It is not clear who raised the concerns. However, Isle of Man Today has seen a 16-page document which questions the leadership of Visit Isle of Man and raises similar issues. The author is not known, but it is understood the document has been circulated by email to every Member of the House of Keys.
The DfE said its investigation had already begun earlier this month, before the document began circulating.
Visit Isle of Man is an executive agency within the Department for Enterprise. Its remit includes promoting the island as a year-round visitor destination and supporting the development of the local tourism and hospitality sector.
It works with businesses and industry stakeholders to deliver the government’s 10-year Visitor Economy Strategy, Our Island, Our Future, and is responsible for marketing, strategic planning, and advising on tourism policy.
In a statement, a DfE spokesperson said: ‘The Department for Enterprise is aware of concerns which have been raised in respect of Visit Isle of Man, which is an executive agency of the department.
‘A number of concerns relate to matters regarding the engagement of contractors, procurement processes and adherence to Isle of Man Government financial regulations.
‘Matters remain subject to ongoing investigation, and it would be inappropriate for the department to comment any further at this time.
‘Executive agencies are not arms-length bodies, and they remain fully accountable to the department, and it is the department which retains ultimate responsibility for policy and strategy.
‘In respect of Visit Isle of Man, there is an agreed strategy in place, the 10-year Our Island, Our Future visitor economy strategy, which was approved by Tynwald.
‘In addition, agency work can cover a wide range of matters, including alternative policy proposals (such as a tourism levy), legislative amendments and strategic direction.
‘Any formal decisions in respect of such matters remain the responsibility of the department and must follow established approval processes through the full Department Board.’
Meanwhile, changes have been announced at the agency’s board level.
On Wednesday, the DfE announced that Andrew Mackness had stepped down as non-executive chair of the Visit Isle of Man board to focus on his business interests, both on and off-island.
Businessman Steve Pickett has been appointed as his successor. He will take on the role in addition to his current position as non-executive chair of the Business Isle of Man board.
After the document was circulated Mr Mackness told Manx Radio he was proud of the work he did within Visit Isle of Man.
He said: ‘As non-executive chair of Visit Isle of Man, I had no involvement in operational matters, procurement, or appointments – these are entirely the responsibility of the CEO. Any non-board attendees were invited by the CEO to support the presentation of the updated strategy, which was formally presented to the board and is publicly recorded.
‘The strategic changes introduced during my tenure were long overdue. The Agencies remain over-structured, burdened by unnecessary cost, and require reform to deliver better value for the Isle of Man taxpayer.
‘I am proud of what I achieved in this role and throughout a career leading organisations across the private, public, and third sectors – all of which have progressed under my strategic leadership.’