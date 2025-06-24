The Chief Minister has dismissed suggestions the government should adopt the Isle of Man TT branding during the festival.
Alfred Cannan also revealed there is no specific budget for TT communications and marketing which is carried out by the Department for Enterprise (DfE).
He was responding to a question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse who asked what role the Government communications team played in ensuring that positive messaging was issued before, during and after the TT and what the team's budget is.
He confirmed DfE communications staff coordinate messaging and campaigns on behalf of the government during TT and praised their work.
He said: ‘For all those who experience our beautiful island, I believe our TT visitors received a warm welcome with well-planned out and well-thought out communications throughout the festival, utilising such mechanisms as the TT info line on WhatsApp, which has more than 72,000 followers.
‘Our aim is to ensure our TT visitors thoroughly enjoy a world class event and take away fond memories and a positive experience of our island, its culture and its people.
‘There is therefore no formal allocation of budget to central government communications for TT, but I can confirm government communication services has a budget for 2025/26 of £33,119 outside employee costs.’
Onchan MHK Julie Edge asked the Chief Minister if there were any plans to use coordinated TT branding and updates on staff email signatures and on the Isle of Man Government’s website during the races.
But Mr Cannan dismissed the idea, saying: ‘Business of government needs to continue during the TT festival. I see no advantage to government changing its branding, per se, during that period of time.’
Mt Moorhouse followed up by asking whether there was any desire to actually make the TT brand stronger within what the government does day to day.
He said: ‘One constituent raised the issue of the pride flag being used in communication across government at the same time as the TT. How is that achieved if it can't be achieved for the TT?’
Mr Cannan told the House it was a matter for the DfE on its TT communications strategy and explained the reasons for the provide flag being used
He said: ‘It is a matter for the DfE who manage and effectively oversee the event and really are responsible for our visitor economy.
‘In terms of the pride flag, which has was incorporated around key communications, that's been known as a long historical decision by government to mark Pride Month.
