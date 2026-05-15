Resurfacing work carried out on a section of Marine Drive was the result of a ‘misunderstanding’, the Department of Infrastructure (DoI) has confirmed.
The works, which include a relaid stretch of road between Pigeon Stream car park and the gate at the northern end of the closed section, also saw grass reportedly scraped from parts of the pavement.
The issue was first uncovered by Manx.News, with Isle of Man Today subsequently approaching the DoI for comment.
A DOI spokesperson said the works stemmed from a request to assess the condition of the route, which ‘led to limited maintenance works being undertaken without the usual approvals in place”’
‘The work on Marine Drive arose from a misunderstanding following a request to assess the condition of the route,’ the spokesperson said.
‘This led to limited maintenance works being undertaken without the usual approvals in place.
‘As soon as this was identified, the activity was reviewed and scaled back. Any remaining works are being completed solely to ensure the area is left in a safe condition, after which all activity will cease.
‘The Department apologises for the nature of these unplanned works and is reviewing its internal processes to ensure clearer communication and oversight going forward.’