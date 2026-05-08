The Department of Infrastructure is reviewing the level of cones and fencing support it provides to island events after admitting it no longer has the staffing resources to maintain the service at previous levels.
The issue was raised during this week’s House of Keys sitting by Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover, who asked why equipment had been withdrawn from some events and which organisers were still receiving support from the department.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK told members that the department ‘continues to provide loan equipment to all major Island events, including local and charity events’, but confirmed the current system was under review.
He said: ‘The department no longer has the staff or the resource to maintain this service, and it should not be undermining private companies that provide these services.
‘Therefore, the department is currently reviewing the level of support it can provide to event organisers.’
Mr Crookall added that if support was withdrawn in future, organisers would be informed with enough notice to make alternative arrangements.
Mr Glover said he had been approached by several event organisers who had already been told to source equipment elsewhere and asked whether those affected were being formally informed of the changes.
The minister replied: ‘We had a few inquiries from people saying the same sort of thing. They have had responses from those people that we know about, and we’ve gone back to them saying we are continuing at the moment, but we are reviewing this.’
Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh asked whether rising hire costs were behind the review and sought details on the amount and value of equipment owned by the department.
Mr Crookall said staffing pressures were the primary issue rather than leasing costs.
He said: ‘The biggest problem we have is a staffing issue.
‘People always say they’ll bring the stuff back. They don’t bring it back, and we need it for jobs and things like that, so we end up sending staff out to get it. So it is a problem for the department.’
The minister also confirmed the DoI uses a mixture of its own equipment and hired stock, although he said it would take time to establish exact numbers and values.
Mr Glover stressed the importance of community events to the island and urged the minister to ensure their value was considered as part of the review.
He said events formed part of ‘the fabric of the island summer’.
Mr Crookall agreed those concerns would be taken into account but noted there were also private firms able to provide equipment hire services.
Questions were also raised over road safety responsibilities for events taking place on public roads and greenways.
Mr Crookall said event organisers already work closely with the department’s highways teams when closures and safety measures are required.
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