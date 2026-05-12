The charity’s volunteers are currently working from temporary premises at Battery Yard near the former lifeboat station.
However, the slipway at the old station has not been used since 2018 and the lifeboat now launches from the liner berth within the harbour, an arrangement that will continue.
The RNLI has been working closely with the Isle of Man Government’s Department of Infrastructure to identify a suitable temporary base while a permanent long-term solution is found.
Planners this week approved an application for the RNLI to change the use of the Manx Marine building on the Tongue as a new crew base, allowing renovation work to make the premises fit for purpose.
The new base, next to the Coastguard station, will provide improved welfare facilities for volunteer crew members, including changing rooms, workshop space, offices and a crew area. Externally, a new flagpole and antenna will also be installed.
Sam Holliday, interim head of region for Wales, the West and the Isle of Man at the RNLI, said before the planning decision: ‘Our volunteer crew deserve facilities that meet modern standards. This move would deliver a significantly improved lifeboat station, giving our people a stronger base from which to continue saving lives at sea, as they have done for more than 200 years.
‘Subject to the necessary approvals, the RNLI is committed to prioritising this project and enabling the crew to operate from the new facility as soon as realistically possible.’
The lease will run for seven years with a review option after four. Douglas crews are currently training on the Trent-class lifeboat allocated to the station.
The Trent will continue operating from the liner berth, with permission from the Department of Infrastructure, as it is not a slip-launched lifeboat.
The RNLI’s lease on the former slipway station has expired and the site has been handed back to the Isle of Man Government. Its future is expected to be decided soon although, in November 2024, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall told Tynwald the station would ‘likely be demolished’.
Further changes are expected in coming years, with Trent-class lifeboats due to reach the end of their operational lifespan in 2028.
The RNLI says it will continue working with the Isle of Man Government to secure a permanent solution for the future of Douglas RNLI.
The charity has said maintaining an effective operational base in Douglas remains essential to supporting volunteer crews responding to emergencies around Manx waters throughout the year in often difficult sea and weather conditions.
Before the application was approved, Michael MacDonald, ports manager and harbour master at the Department of Infrastructure, said: ‘The RNLI plays a vital role in maritime safety around the Isle of Man. We’re pleased to support this temporary solution while discussions continue about the long-term future of lifeboat provision in Douglas.’