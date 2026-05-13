The Attorney General’s Chambers has opened a public consultation to review the regulatory framework governing charities in the island, as part of ongoing efforts to assess and improve the operation of the Charities Registration and Regulation Act 2019.
The consultation follows recommendations made by the Post-Legislative Scrutiny Committee, which examined how the legislation has been functioning in practice since its introduction.
A spokesperson from the government commented: ‘Charities play an important role in island life, supporting communities locally and internationally.
‘The consultation seeks practical views from charities, trustees, professionals and members of the public on how the current system can be improved to ensure it remains effective, proportionate and easy to operate.
‘This is also whilst managing the risk of charitable organisations who operate on the island.’
Key areas under consideration include the effectiveness of electronic filing systems and whether legislative changes are needed to support their use.
The consultation also explores whether smaller charities should face different registration or regulatory requirements, and what exemptions might be appropriate for religious or ecclesiastical organisations.
In addition, feedback is being sought on accounting and reporting obligations, particularly in cases where charities temporarily exceed existing thresholds due to one-off donations.
The aim is to ensure reporting requirements ‘remain flexible while maintaining appropriate oversight’.
The spokesperson added: ‘The Attorney General’s Chambers encourages all stakeholders to respond, particularly those with direct experience of running or supporting a charity, or those involved with advising or fundraising.
‘Your feedback will help shape the final form of the amendments and ensure that the regulatory framework supports the island’s valuable charitable sector.’
The consultation is open until Sunday, June 21.
To find out more about the consultation, you can visit https://consult.gov.im/attorney-generals-chambers/regulatory-framework-for-charities/