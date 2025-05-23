A series of ‘Listening to you’ government roadshows are to be held across the island during the first week of July.
The four events will give members of the public, including sixth form and college students, the opportunity to meet the Council of Ministers and discuss topics and issues as well as hear the government’s strategic aims.
The events between June 30 and July 3 follow last year’s successful roadshow format, this year opening with a welcome and speech by Chief Minister Alfred Cannan.
This will be followed by time for one-to-one conversations with ministers before the floor is open to questions from the audience.
The four events are: Monday, June 30, Ramsey Grammar School; Tuesday, July 1, Ballakermeen High School, Douglas; Wednesday, July 2 Castle Rushen High School, Castletown; Thursday, July 3 Queen Elizabeth II High School, Peel.
To help gauge numbers, the public are encouraged to register their attendance in advance on Eventbrite. This can be done online at https://tinyurl.com/bdhynpym.
Doors open at 5.15pm, events start at 5.30pm and finish at 8pm. Each venue is accessible with on-site car parking.
The Chief Minister said: ‘From the past success of these events we know there is real value in making sure politicians are accessible to the public.
‘It is crucial for ministers to meet and engage with the public on issues that impact everyday lives. These conversations mean we can understand concerns and priorities at first hand and make informed decisions that truly reflect the needs and aspirations of our community.
‘It is equally important for the public to meet ministers to ask questions and receive a reply in the moment, in person. This helps to foster transparency and trust in government and allows us to share the government’s wider aims to ensure that policies are aligned with the interests of people in the Isle of Man.’