A new food venue in Castletown has officially opened its doors.
Stanley’s, a new restaurant and café based at Stanley House in Castle Street, welcomed customers on Thursday morning.
The owners say the full menu is not up and running yet but has invited people to come along and check it out. The main meals will have a Mediterranean theme.
Posting on social media, they said: ‘Come by and be one of the first to visit our brand new space! Today we’re opening our doors with a selection of homemade cakes, coffee and even a cheeky beer or two.
‘While we’re not fully up and running with our menu today, this is your chance to pop in, say hello, and get a feel for the place. We’d love to welcome you, hear your thoughts, and share a slice or a sip together.
Earlier this week, the owners explained how the idea for Stanley’s came about.
They said: ‘What started with a coffee and a chat at the end of March turned into a handshake, then a signed lease on April 1- and now, just seven weeks later, we’re opening our doors!
‘Transforming the space has been a huge task but we couldn’t wait any longer to share our excitement - and to say thank you to the amazing people who helped get us here.
‘We’ve worked with as many local businesses as possible, and it’s been a rewarding experience. Even our amazing new team - chefs, baristas, servers - have picked up paintbrushes and unpacked boxes to help bring Stanley’s to life.’
Having worked so hard to open up, the owners are now urging people to come along and help the business.
They said: ‘Now, we’d love your support. Whether you're after a flat white, brunch with friends, a Mediterranean-style dinner, or just fancy a good old skeet - come say hello.’
The kitchen is closed today (Thursday) but will be open from Friday onwards and Stanley’s will be open seven days a week. Breakfast and brunch will be served from 8am, with brunch and lunch from 12pm–3pm. Evening service with Mediterranean-inspired dishes from 5.30pm until late.
Stanley’s will also be offering takeaway, such as coffee or bacon bap. The owners say they will take bookings after TT week which can be done by calling 864100