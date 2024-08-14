The government’s Social Attitudes Survey 2024 launched this week for members of the public to express their views on key aspects of island life.
A government spokesperson said: ‘Feedback from residents on important issues such as employment, public services, healthcare and safety and crime helps to shape government policies for the future.
‘Survey results are anonymised views which are used to assess government initiatives and to better understand public opinion.
‘This year the structure of the survey has evolved to align with European Social Survey for greater comparison with other jurisdictions.’
Participation is by invitation only.
Letters will be sent to a random selection of 3,000 households.
Completing the questionnaire is voluntary for one resident from each household.
Participants should be 15 years old or over and have the birthday closest to the date on which the household’s letter was received. This is to ensure that the responses are as representative as possible of the island’s community.
The survey closes at midnight on September 6.
More details, including the report from the 2019 Social Attitudes Survey, are available online at gov.im/socialattitudes