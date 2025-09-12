Public consultation on the introduction of 20mph zones in the areas from Peel to Garff have been launched.
The online public consultation went live earlier this month and includes Peel, Patrick, German, Marown, Braddan and Garff, running until October 27.
This is the latest consultation launched by the Department of Infrastructure (DOI) on the spend limits which are proposed to introduced across the island.
The consultation for the south will run from November 3 to December 22 while the once for Onchan and Douglas has already been completed.
The consultations are being undertaken in a rolling programme across the Island.
The DoI argues the proposed 20mph speed limit could support healthier lifestyles by making walking and cycling safer and more appealing, create more people-friendly streets, improve road safety, reducing the risk and severity of collisions, encourage considerate driving and reduce noise and air pollution.
A DOI spokesman said: ‘The department welcomes all responses from the public about where the 20mph zones should be applied.
‘We are keen to hear from as many people as possible to achieve the best possible outcomes. All decisions will take into account the published criteria.’
Consultation for roads in the south opens on November 3 and runs until December 22 but Arbory and Rushen Commissioners is scheduled to meet Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood in December, and is encouraging residents to send their views in by October.
Chair Kirrie Jenkins previously said: ‘We want the views of the people that are living along the main road. I know people have mentioned to me that it seems strange to go to 20mph when there's only houses and a footpath on one side throughout Colby.
‘There's other people that have mentioned that there's areas that maybe should have a speed limit on it that haven't. We want as many people as possible to look at it holistically and let us know.’