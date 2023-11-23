But since then, numbers have shown an upward trend, with the FTE figure being 6,702.9 in 2015, 6,736.5 in 2016, 6,904.5 in 2018, 6,930.7 in 2019, 6,905.7 in 2020, 7049.4 in 2021, 7243.6 in 2022 and 7,265.9 at the end of February this year. Total number of employs rose from 8,083 at the end of March 2021 to 8,380 as at March 31, 2022, an increase of 297, before dipping to 8,324 the same month this year.