The Isle of Man Government says it is investigating an issue affecting access to its website from mobile devices.
A notice shared by the government today (Monday) said it was aware of reports that gov.im was currently inaccessible on mobile phones, while access from laptops and desktop computers remained unaffected.
The government said it was treating the issue as a priority and apologised for any inconvenience caused.
It said: ‘Please note that we are aware of reports that gov.im is currently inaccessible from mobile devices. Access from laptops and PCs is unaffected.
‘We are actively investigating the issue and treating its resolution as a priority.
‘We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.’
The issue appears to be affecting mobile users only, with people online reporting difficulties accessing the website over recent days.
Some users have suggested the problem has been ongoing for several days, although the exact cause has not yet been confirmed by the government.
The gov.im website provides access to a wide range of public services, information and updates, including government announcements, online forms, guidance and contact details for departments.