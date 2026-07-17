Part of East Quay in Peel could be transformed under proposals which would see a 21-room boutique hotel and residential apartments built.
The team behind the project, including architects Wilson Consulting and contractors Ingham GJ & Sons, are inviting members of the public and stakeholders for appointments to find out more from Monday to Saturday this week.
The proposal includes a 21-room boutique hotel, nine residential apartments, a spa and ground floor hospitality facilities which would be built on the former coal yard and garage site on East Quay.
In a document, those behind the plans say: ‘Our design approach is guided by Peel's maritime heritage, quayside setting and traditional brick architecture.
‘Drawing on the character of historic warehouses and waterfront buildings, the building is intended to feel familiar and be in keeping with its surroundings.
‘The hotel and its amenities will be created to an exceptional standard, bringing an unsurpassed level of quality and refinement for hospitality in Peel.
‘It will offer something truly distinctive and special for the west, enhancing the vibrancy of the quayside by transforming a long-derelict site, supporting local businesses and bringing a new sense of elegance and occasion to the Sunset City for residents and visitors alike.’
Nearby residents and businesses have been contacted prior to any planning application being submitted.
Those behind the scheme say the design would complement neighbouring buildings and quayside character, enhance the area, bring long-term investment and work alongside existing local businesses
Interior designer Laura Hammett, named Designer of the Year 2025 at the International Design & Architecture Awards and landscape designer Cowley White are also involved.
Residents and stakeholders can view the proposals and ask questions by arranging an appointment from this Monday to Friday, between 10am-1pm and 3pm-6pm, plus from 10am-3pm on Saturday.
They will be held at Ingham GJ & Sons offices at The Old Gas Works Office, Mill Road, Peel.
To make an appointment email either [email protected] or [email protected], alternatively call either 494334 or 494962.