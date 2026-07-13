The Isle of Man's only conference dedicated specifically to pensions will return for a fifth year in November.
The Isle of Man Pensions Governance Conference will take place at the Comis Hotel on Friday, November 6, with organisers widening this year's programme to include more sessions aimed at employers and HR professionals.
The full-day event is organised by Boal & Co and will again be sponsored by Finance Isle of Man, an agency of the Department for Enterprise.
While pensions may traditionally be seen as a specialist area for trustees and financial professionals, organisers are hoping to attract a broader audience this year.
Dedicated breakout sessions for HR professionals and employers will be introduced for the first time, focusing on what they need to know when helping to manage occupational or group personal pension arrangements.
The conference is also open to company directors, pension managers and advisers, including independent financial advisers, lawyers and accountants.
Technical sessions for professional trustees and pension specialists will remain a major part of the programme.
Topics expected to be discussed include how pension schemes communicate with members, tracing scheme members and legal and actuarial considerations.
Defined benefit and defined contribution pensions will also feature, alongside governance, regulation and wider developments within the industry.
The Isle of Man Financial Services Authority is expected to provide an update during the event.
A mixture of presentations, panel discussions, fireside chats and interactive breakout sessions is planned, with speakers from the island and further afield due to take part.
Mark Doyle, director at Boal & Co, said the conference had become an established part of the island's pensions calendar.
He said: ‘This year, we hope to welcome even more HR professionals, with breakout sessions specifically tailored to what HR people need to know when helping to facilitate occupational or group personal pensions.
‘At the same time, our regular attendees can continue to expect the technical content, governance discussions and specialist breakout sessions that have always been at the heart of the conference.
‘We look forward to welcoming back many of our regular speakers, while also introducing some brand-new speakers and fascinating topics that will be relevant to all attendees.’
Mr Doyle also welcomed the continued involvement of representatives from the Isle of Man Financial Services Authority.
Finance Isle of Man is supporting the conference for the second consecutive year.
Simon Pickering, its head of insurance and pensions, said the event was relevant to employers across the island, regardless of their size or the sector in which they operate.
He said: ‘As pensions continue to evolve, it is important that employers and pension professionals have access to high-quality educational opportunities such as this.
‘We would encourage employers to come along, learn something new and take advantage of the expertise being shared throughout the day.’
Those attending will be eligible to receive Continuing Professional Development hours, with the conference ending with networking drinks.
Further details of the speakers and full agenda are due to be announced in the coming weeks.