Manx Care has confirmed that a farewell event being held for outgoing chief executive Teresa Cope will not cost taxpayers anything.
The clarification comes after staff and colleagues within the island's arms-length healthcare provider received an email inviting them to attend a gathering next week to mark Ms Cope's departure from the organisation.
The event, due to take place at The Roundhouse on Wednesday (June 17) at 12.15pm, was described in an email seen by Media Isle of Man as an opportunity for staff to ‘say farewell to Teresa’.
The message said colleagues were invited to show their ‘appreciation for the dedication, resilience and outstanding leadership she has demonstrated during her time with us’.
However, news of the event prompted questions from some members of the public, with concerns raised about why a formal farewell was being organised for the departing chief executive when many employees who leave the organisation do not receive similar recognition.
Others questioned whether taxpayers would ultimately be footing the bill for the event.
Responding to an enquiry from Media Isle of Man, a Manx Care spokesperson stressed that public purse would not bear any costs.
The spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm that there will be no cost to Manx Care or the taxpayer associated with the drop-in event taking place at The Roundhouse.
‘This is an internal event, arranged in response to colleagues' wish to say a very fond farewell to our outgoing chief executive, Teresa Cope, following five years of dedicated service to the organisation and the people of the Isle of Man. Any expenses associated with this event will be met privately.
‘Alongside the in-person drop-in, a virtual leaving book has been made available to ensure colleagues who are unable to attend can also share their messages.’
She has led Manx Care since its inception, joining the public service in December 2020 ahead of the healthcare body's formal launch in April 2021.
Her departure comes during a period of significant change at the organisation.
Just days after Ms Cope confirmed her plans to leave, Manx Care chair Professor Wendy Reid also announced that she would step down later this year.
Professor Reid, who has chaired the board since February 2024, said the time was right for the organisation to move into its ‘next phase’ of leadership.
In a written Tynwald response to Douglas North MHK John Wannenburgh, Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian said Mr Stacey had confirmed he would not be extending his limited-term appointment.
She added that recruitment to the role would take place ‘in due course’ and that there are currently no other senior posts expected to become vacant in the near future.