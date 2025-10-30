Isle of Man Today previously reported how Sagar Joon, aged 25, pleaded guilty in the Court of General Gaol Delivery to breaching immigration law by conspiring to facilitate unlawful entry into the Isle of Man.
Between March 2022 and June 2023, Joon and others produced fake job offer letters and falsified certificates of entry, charging victims up to £25,000 for visas linked to non-existent jobs.
The scheme was uncovered following a tip-off from a member of the public, which led to an investigation by the Isle of Man Immigration Service and the Constabulary. The inquiry revealed the involvement of a sham company, Destiny Manpower Consultancy, based in Douglas, which was used to deceive vulnerable individuals seeking legitimate work opportunities.
Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Jane Poole-Wilson MHK said: ‘This conviction sends a clear message: the Isle of Man will not tolerate the abuse of its immigration system. We are committed to protecting the integrity of our borders and ensuring that those who seek to exploit others for personal gain are brought to justice.’
Joon, previously of Berwick Road, Hayes, Middlesex, was arrested at Heathrow Airport on June 16 last year and has spent more than 17 months on remand. He will be sentenced on November 5, when deportation and exclusion orders will also be considered.
The court heard that Joon had been part of a wider conspiracy with others, including Zameer Saibole and Vijay Sandhu, to facilitate unlawful immigration by deception. Some of those named in the charge remain at large, having absconded from the UK.
During the investigation, it emerged that Joon told one victim he could obtain a visa for £25,000, which he claimed was a reduced rate from £30,000. When the woman said she could not afford the sum, he offered to cover part of it, stating she would owe him the balance. The victim was later informed that her certificate of entry was fake and that no job existed. She was then allegedly offered £12,500 to return to India and remain silent.
In his plea, Joon said he had acted as a facilitator, introducing the victim to his co-conspirators but denying involvement in producing false documents.
Minister Poole-Wilson said the case highlighted the importance of joint working between agencies.
‘This case demonstrates the strength of collaboration between the Isle of Man Immigration Service and the Constabulary, and our commitment to vigilance and robust enforcement in keeping our island safe,’ she said.
The Treasury, which is responsible for the Immigration Service, said it continues to strengthen compliance measures and is reviewing historical visa applications to identify and prevent further abuse.
Anyone with concerns about immigration fraud or exploitation is urged to contact the Isle of Man Immigration Service confidentially on 01624 685203 or by emailing [email protected]