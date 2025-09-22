Organ Donation Week began on Monday (September 22) and carries on until Sunday.
The campaign, led by NHS Blood and Transplant, encourages communities to ‘turn the skies pink’ and inspire important conversations about organ donation.
The following Isle of Man landmarks and buildings will glow pink in recognition of Organ Donation Week: Noble’s Hospital, the Legislative Buildings, Douglas City Hall, the city centre, the promenade and the Tower of Refuge, Ramsey Town Hall, Ramsey Courthouse, Ramsey Swing Bridge, the Roundhouse in Braddan, Malew Commissioners and Port St Mary Town Hall.
The initiative holds particular significance as Public Health prepares to implement the Human Tissue and Organ Donation Act 2021 (‘Daniel’s Law’).
Starting January 12026, the Island will transition to a system of deemed consent for organ donation meaning that all adults will be considered potential organ donors unless they actively opt out.
Minister for the Cabinet Office, David Ashford MHK, said: ‘Lighting up our Island’s landmarks in pink is a meaningful way to highlight the critical importance of organ donation.
‘As we approach the introduction of deemed consent in 2026, it is essential that everyone takes the time to understand the new system and make informed decisions about their donation choice.’
Pam Makin, Chair of the Organ Donation Committee, added: ‘Organ Donation Week serves as a vital reminder of how organ donation can make a profound difference to individuals and families in need. One donor can save or transform up to nine lives.
‘The support of the local community and visible landmarks lighting up pink sends a strong message about our collective commitment to this life-saving cause.’
You can visit gov.im/organdonation to find out more about organ donation and the upcoming changes.