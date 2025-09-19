An island addiction charity is to host its first ‘Road to Recovery’ walk on Sunday, September 28.
Organised by the Motiv8 Addiction Services it forms part of ‘International Recovery Month’. The latter initiative has been running for 36 years and is dedicated to promoting recovery practices, celebrating individual achievements and highlighting the message that recovery is possible for everyone.
Motiv8 chief executive Thea Ozenturk said: ‘The Road to Recovery Walk is for anyone to join.
‘It is for anyone in our community to show the support to those in recovery, emphasising the value of community, something that our island is so good in doing.
‘It is also about encouragement, and shared journeys and hope for the future for all.’
The walk will take place along the 11-mile steam heritage trail from Douglas to Peel, starting at 10am from Quarterbridge car park. For those wanting to walk but not wanting to tackle the entire way there is a reduced three-mile route joining in at St John’s from midday.
Motiv8’s operations manager Caroline Coole summed up what the walk is all about by saying: ‘The walk symbolises the often challenging journey of recovery, highlighting the importance of support at every stage.
‘No one knows if, or when they, or someone they know or love might need the support that we offer, and we want to make sure we have enough awareness, and in doing so raising the funds to support the hundreds of new clients that make that first contact every year and follow their own road to recovery.’
The Road to Recovery walk has a nominal entrance fee to raise funds for the charity.
Pre-registration for the walk is a must and can be done by heading online to Eventbrite at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/road-to-recovery-walk-bought-to-you-bymotiv8-addiction-services-tickets1659283163609?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=1