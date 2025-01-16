The Isle of Man Law Society is set to host a lecture on the topic of ‘problem-solving courts’ next week.
The free public lecture, which will be held at the Manx Museum on Friday January 24 at 6.30pm, delves into a collaborative approach that tackles the root causes of crime by judges, lawyers, social workers, and other professionals working together to create a ‘more effective justice system’.
A spokesperson from the Law Society said: ‘If this method is embraced, the cost to society of criminal offending could fall, both in terms of re-offending rates and the cost to the public purse in prosecuting and incarcerating offenders.’
Attendees will hear from consultant forensic psychologist Geraldine O'Hare, a pioneer in problem solving courts, and former presiding district judge Fiona Bagnal.
Space for the lecture is limited, but you can register online by searching ‘Caroline Weatherill Memorial Lecture’ on Eventbrite.co.uk or by emailing Meghan Kennish at [email protected].