New safety measures have been introduced in the Isle of Man which look to further protect farm animals from the bluetongue virus.
This is to ‘enable a quick and effective response’ should an outbreak of the ‘BTV-3’ virus occur.
The Isle of Man remains unaffected, but it has recently been confirmed that the virus, which affects cattle, sheep and goats but poses no risk to humans or food safety, has spread to more farms in England.
The updated regulations will align the Isle of Man with the UK and grant the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) the authority to establish control zones, enforce mandatory reporting of symptoms, implement vaccination protocols, and restrict exports.
BTV-3 is spread by midges that can be carried over from mainland Europe during periods of warm weather, and can cause infertility and respiratory problems in livestock
Dr Amy Beckett, chief veterinary officer, said: ‘The proactive measure will enable swift and prompt action in response to potential threats and help contain the spread of the disease amongst ruminants and camelids should an outbreak occur.’
Clare Barber, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, added: ‘As a government, it is our responsibility to safeguard the health and welfare of our livestock, which is a vital part of the island's agriculture and economy.
‘These new regulations ensure we're fully prepared to respond quickly and effectively if bluetongue reaches our shores.
‘By aligning with UK standards, we are taking all necessary precautions to protect our animals and preserve the integrity of our farming industry.’
The regulations, which came into effect on Tuesday, will be presented to Tynwald in October.
Farmers are encouraged to monitor their animals closely for clinical signs, including lameness, mouth lesions, and loss of appetite, and to report any concerns to DEFA immediately by calling 685844.