Port Erin Lifeboat Station’s inshore lifeboat was launched earlier this afternoon amid several reports of a small vessel in difficulty to the west of the village.
The B-813 inshore lifeboat was launched at 2.35pm and rushed to the scene after an initial investigation.
At the time of the incident, the station said: ‘A thorough search is currently being conducted by lifeboat crew along the south and south west coast of the island.
‘We are working with local coastguard teams to aid in the search and rescue.’
The vessel was eventually located safe in Port St Mary around an hour after the lifeboat was launched.
The lifeboat and coastguard were stood down by Belfast Coastguard, with both units returning back to base shortly after.