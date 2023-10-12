As the summer recess draws to a close, David Ashford is set to ask Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan: ‘In light of the merger of Shoprite and Tesco what assurances Government is seeking in relation to the continued use of local suppliers’ goods within the current Shoprite stores; when any part of Government was first informed of the merger; and why regulations under Part 6 of the Competition Act 2021 are not in place.’