Taking place from 1 to 5pm, the annual event will feature fairground rides, charity stalls, military stands and a free afternoon tea for everyone from 4pm.
A government spokesperson added: ‘Armed Forces Day gives the community the opportunity to come together and show its support for the men and woman who make up the armed forces community whether they be current serving personnel to service families, veterans and cadets.’
A parade of current and former military personnel will leave Regent Street at 2pm, marching along Loch Promenade before ending at the Villa Marina.