Charity Manx BirdLife is set to expand its successful education programme thanks to a grant of £4,900 from Manx Lottery Trust.
This funding will be used to purchase equipment for outdoor learning, allowing local schools and community groups to engage in species monitoring and nature conservation at its Point of Ayre reserve and beyond.
In the 2022-23 academic year, more than 1,000 children participated in various activities with the Manx BirdLife education programme, and this number increased to nearly 2,500 children in 2023-24.
With the Point of Ayre National Reserve now open for visits, Manx BirdLife aims to develop an outdoor education programme that encourages children and the wider community to connect with nature and become stewards of the local environment.
The grant will enable the purchase of equipment such as moth traps, bat detectors, butterfly nets, and action cameras, which will be available for schools and community groups to borrow free of charge. This will give people of all ages the opportunity to engage in citizen science and gain hands-on experience in monitoring and conserving local wildlife.
Anna Graham from Manx BirdLife said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to Manx Lottery Trust for its generous support. This funding will allow us to provide young people and community groups with the equipment they need to engage directly with the natural world, develop a deeper understanding of the species around us, and become active participants in conservation efforts.’
Stephen Turner, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘It’s wonderful to see Manx BirdLife creating opportunities for people of all ages to connect with nature and contribute to wildlife conservation.
‘The outdoor education programme is a fantastic initiative, and we’re pleased to support this project, which will inspire future generations to care for the natural world around them.’
The Manx Lottery Trust’s community awards programme provides funding for projects that create a lasting impact on communities across the island. For more information about the programme and how to apply, visit www.mlt.org.im