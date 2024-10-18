Ronaldsway Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for inner harbour flooding and coastal overtopping this evening and tomorrow morning.
It comes following today’s yellow alert which is in place until 2.30pm.
This fresh warning comes into force at 11pm tonight (Friday) until 3am tomorrow morning.
The spring tide, peaking around 1am, is anticipated to cause slight to moderate flooding in areas surrounding the island’s inner harbours.
The areas most likely to be impacted are the Tongue, North Quay and Lake Road near Tesco in Douglas.
In addition to harbour flooding, coastal overtopping is expected around the time of high tide.
Moderate overtopping of waves, accompanied by significant debris, could affect several coastal roads. The areas most at risk include Shore Road, Rushen, Castletown Promenade, northern end of Douglas Promenade, Laxey Promenade, Ramsey Promenade and Fenella Beach, Peel.
Residents and motorists in these areas are urged to be cautious, as sea water and debris could make conditions hazardous.