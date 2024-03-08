Forecasters say the area most at risk is the central and southern ends of Douglas promenade. Meanwhile there is also a smaller risk for Laxey prom, Ramsey prom and Derbyhaven. The Ronaldsway Met Office said that strong easterly winds will allow minor coastal overtopping and slight debris around the time of the two high tides (9:45am and 10:15pm) along exposed coasts and promenades.