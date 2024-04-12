Ronaldsway Met Office is warning of coastal overtopping this afternoon (Friday).
Forecasters have said that the areas most likely to be affected are Shore Road in Rushen, Castletown Promenade, and the northern end of Douglas Promenade.
Strong south to southwest winds will bring waves and small amounts of debris onto exposed roads/promenades an hour or two either side of high water which is at 2.45pm this afternoon.
The weather is to remain cloudy this morning with hill fog, but mostly dry with some brightness this afternoon, most likely across the north of the island where temperatures will reach 13°C with fresh to strong south to southwest wind.
It’s set to turn rather cloudy again this evening with some coastal mist and some patchy rain and drizzle.
The south to southwest wind will decrease moderate to fresh, with minimum temperature around 8°C.
Outlook over the weekend
The weather over the weekend looks to be slightly better than what the island has experienced over the last few days.
Tomorrow (Saturday) will be generally cloudy in the morning with only a few showery outbreaks of rain at around lunchtime, and clearing into the afternoon as bright and sunny intervals develop.
The fresh to strong southerly wind will turn to the west or southwest as the rain clears, with top temperature of 12°C.
Mostly dry on Sunday, but rain will arrive during the evening and overnight.
A fresh to strong southwest wind with maximum temperature around 10°C.