Shane Ellison appeared in court recently admitting the offence and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
He was initially heading towards Parade Street roundabout, but then reversed the vehicle back into the car park.
Officers spoke to him and described him as unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and smelling of alcohol.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, at 4.32am, Ellison failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 41, above the legal limit of 35.
Defence advocate Louise Cooil asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and the fact that he had no previous convictions.
Ms Cooil said that the court usually dealt with significantly higher readings and that Ellison had said he had only consumed three drinks, but thought he would be ok to drive.
He said that he had just driven onto the road, but then reversed back into the car park because he had felt it was not right to continue, so he was going to leave the car and come back for it at a later time.
Ms Cooil said that the circumstances were unusual and that Ellison had only driven a matter of metres.
The advocate said that the defendant was not currently working.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Ellison, who lives at Royal Avenue West, to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week.