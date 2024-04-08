Ronaldsway Met Office has upgraded a previous yellow weather warning to amber for this evening and tomorrow morning.
This evening (Monday) until 11am tomorrow heavy rainfall is expected around the island and localised flooding is likely.
Forecasters at the island’s Met Office say rainfall between 30-40mm is predicted in coastal locations and between 50-60mm on high ground.
The alert added that given the amount of rainfall recently and the persistence of this rainfall today and overnight it is likely to cause ‘fairly significant surface water flooding in prone locations and may cause travel disruption tomorrow morning’.
Another weather warning is in place for tomorrow morning.
A yellow alert for coastal overtopping comes into force at 10.40am until 2.40pm.
It’s expected that Peel Promenade and Fenella Beach are the areas most likely to be affected.