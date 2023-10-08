Strong winds are set to hit the Isle of Man for periods this week according to the latest weather forecast.
The latest Ronaldsway Met Office forecast predicts that the beginning of the week will be largely cloudy and overcast with chances of rain.
From Tuesday, parts of the island could be buffeted by strong winds of up to 25mph.
However, temperatures could hit highs of 17 degrees on Monday and Tuesday before dropping slightly towards the end of the week.
Thursday is expected to see a dry but cloudy start to the day.
Here's the weather forecast over the next four days in full.
MONDAYWeather: Overcast with hill fog and a risk of coastal mist and fog affecting mainly the southof the island. Risk of rain overnight into Tuesday.Visibility: Moderate or good, falling poor or very poor in any mist and fog patches. Hill fog.Temperature: Min. Air 13°C and Max. Air 17°C
TUESDAYWeather: Cloudy with occasional outbreaks of rain.Visibility: Moderate or good, occasionally poor. Hill fog.Temperature: Min. Air 11°C and Max. Air 17°CRain (mm): 5-10Comments: Strong winds for a time.
WEDNESDAYWeather: Risk of outbreaks of rain to start, then becoming dry although rather cloudy.Visibility: Good, falling moderate in rain. Hill fog patches to start.Temperature: Min. Air 7°C and Max. Air 15°CRain (mm): 0-5Comments: Strong winds for a time.
THURSDAYWeather: Dry and rather cloudy to start, then rain overnight into Friday.Visibility: Good, falling moderate in rain. Hill fog increasing later.Temperature: Min. Air 8°C and Max. Air 14°CRain (mm): 5-10