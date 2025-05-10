The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service and the Manx government have issued a joint warning about the heightened risk of wildfires caused by the dry and warm weather.
The warning has been issued with no rainfall forecast for the next 10-plus days.
It reads: ‘The Isle of Man is currently experiencing an extended period of dry and warm weather.
‘These conditions significantly increase the risk of wildfires, particularly in upland areas, heathland, forests and glens where vegetation has dried out.
‘Wildfires can devastate not only entire habitats but also threaten the wildlife that call it home, including ground-nesting animals and livestock- many of which are active and vulnerable during the current breeding season.
‘Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture and the IoM Fire and Rescue Service ask that the public continue to enjoy the island’s wider countryside, but act responsibly and not light barbecues, camp stoves and campfires which can spread out of control easily.
‘Cigarettes, e-cigarettes and litter should always be disposed in a proper manner.
‘Dry grass, heather, and gorse can ignite easily and spread fire rapidly.
‘Remote locations in the hills, forest and glens may delay fire response, increasing the danger to the environment, wildlife, and nearby communities.
‘Careless behaviour, even unintentional, such as discarded cigarettes or vehicle exhausts near dry vegetation can trigger major incidents.
‘Please continue to follow all guidance and signage.
‘If you come across a wildfire, report any signs of smoke or fire immediately by calling 999 and asking for the fire and rescue service.
‘Let’s protect the island’s beautiful landscapes by acting responsibly and staying vigilant.’