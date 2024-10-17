The Isle of Man has been named in a ‘top 10’ list of destinations by fans of a renowned travel magazine for the first time.
Readers of Condé Nast’s ‘Traveller’ publication ranked the island among the top 10 destinations in the ‘UK Islands’.
The Isle of Man placed seventh in the category, the results of which were collated and published as part of Traveller’s 2024 Reader’s Choice Awards.
It was given a score of 74 out of a 100 based on the average rating it received from fans of the publication.
Jersey topped the poll with a score of 95 out of 100.
The Isle of Scilly, Isle of Wight, Orkney and Shetland also made the list.
Established in 1987, Condé Nast Traveller is regarded as one of the world’s leading luxury and lifestyle travel magazines with 11 editions published each year.
The publication’s Reader’s Choice Awards ranks and awards everything from destinations to cruises and hotels. Winners are selected through an online survey during a voting period between April and June.
This year, over 125,000 Condé Nast Traveller readers across the UK submitted responses to a questionnaire for the awards, rating their travel experiences across the globe.
Condé Nast says that candidates are judged on a set criteria relevant to their category and must receive a required minimum number of responses and a minimum overall rating to receive a Readers’ Choice Award.
Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man, said ‘This is the first time the Isle of Man has been named in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Awards and we’re delighted that this recognition marks another milestone for the Island as it continues to thrive on the global tourism stage.
‘This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of local tourism and hospitality businesses and everyone involved in the island’s tourism industry, as well as the warm welcome and hospitality of our local community.
‘We would like to extend our thanks to the wonderful Condé Nast Traveller readers who voted for the Isle of Man, as well as the visitors who continue to visit and explore our beautiful island.
‘The ongoing support from our visitors and residents alike, and their enthusiasm for the Isle of Man, are what make recognitions like this possible and we look forward to welcoming many more visitors to our extraordinary isle in the future.’
Sarah Maltby MHK, political member with responsibility for Visit Isle of Man and motorsport, added: ‘In 2022, Tynwald supported a positive direction forwards for substantial growth, recognising the importance the tourism sector provides to the Island’s economy and our way of life.
‘Being named a finalist in such a prestigious publication reflects how highly our visitors value what we have to offer, and we constantly see praise for the experiences they enjoy here.
‘We are fortunate to have a truly extraordinary island, and I want to thank everyone who plays a role in this important ecosystem.’