The Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society (IoMNAS) is currently running its programme of summer excursion guided walks.
The next item on the programme takes place on Tuesday (August 6) at 7pm with 'Douglas Head proposed Conservation Area', led by Charles Guard and David Wertheim.
They were key figures in putting forward the suggestion that this prominent and historic area of the capital should be given conservation status in 2018-19 after such a move had been recommended in a non-commissioned report.
Although a consultation process was undertaken by the government in 2021, the Minister for the Cabinet Office subsequently stated there were no plans to progress a conservation area on Douglas Head as a number of buildings there were registered already.
On Tuesday's walk Mr Guard and Mr Wertheim will point out key and significant features of the headland and notable buildings and their historic significance
For those attending, meet at the Douglas Head turning circle (in front of the Manx Radio building) at map ref SC 389 747 or https://what3words.com/digs.shared.fund.
Non-members can attend this walk in return for a donation.
The next item on the programme after that will be an IoMHAS members only one on Saturday, September 7, at 11am with 'Manx Bird Life Reserve' led by David Andrew, MBL reserves manager.
For further details about IOMHAS visit https://m.facebook.com/IsleOfManNaturalHistoryandAntiquarianSociety/ or https://www.manxantiquarians.com/