Paul Henry Campbell pleaded guilty to two counts of the offence and will be sentenced on September 24.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on April 15, Campbell’s ex-partner went to police headquarters and reported domestic abuse allegations.
She said that she had been in a relationship with him for nine years, but he had become more violent and aggressive, and had accused her of having an affair.
She said that there had been various incidents.
On March 11, the couple were said to have argued at home and Campbell had accused her of talking about his father.
He was said to have grabbed her and pushed her back into a chair, shouting in her face.
The incident was filmed by the woman’s daughter.
On March 31, Campbell was said to have thrown tea in the woman’s direction, though not at her, with it spraying over the walls and ceiling, as he used bad language.
Campbell’s advocate, Deborah Myerscough entered a basis of plea for her client.
In it, the defendant said that he admitted grabbing the woman and pinning her to a chair, but that he had not grabbed her by the throat.
Of the second incident, he said that the mug had not left his hand and the tea had not been thrown at the woman.
Prosecutor Mr Swain submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Ms Myerscough agreed, and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions that the defendant resides at his home address at Springfield Avenue, and does not contact the complainant.