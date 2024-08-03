The Mayor of Douglas says showing ‘solidarity’ and supporting people who’ve been affected by the Summerland tragedy is ‘important’.
Councillor Natalie Byron-Teare led a memorial service yesterday evening (Friday, August 2) to remember the 50 victims of the blaze in 1973.
Survivors and emergency service workers were invited to lay wreaths in the Kaye Memorial Garden, on Queen’s Promenade, in Douglas.
It marked the 51st anniversary of the fire and the local authority said the community spirit shown by the number of people who turned up was a ‘credit’ to the city.
Mrs Natalie Byron-Teare commented: ‘Having met a lot of the survivors over the last two years and hearing what they’ve been through, I think they’d appreciate us showing our support and solidarity.
‘Douglas Council own the site here at the garden, but don’t own the Summerland site anymore. They’ve placed the memorial site as close as they can to Summerland.
‘I think this site is beautiful. It overlooks the Summerland site, is a nice calming area and I think it’s a very fitting tribute.’
A survivor of the Summerland fire who was at the memorial says the Manx people ‘healed’ her after her experience at the fire.
Ruth McQuillan-Wilson first came to the island in 2012 to speak to people about her experience and has come back every year since.
She said: ‘The community of people I have here means the world.
‘I didn’t have anybody for a long time and I’ve got everyone now. I came here broken and I didn’t know where to turn, but the Manx people took me under their wing.
‘I came here to heal and the people healed me.’